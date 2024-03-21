On social networks they are asking to cancel Danna Paola for inciting hatred this after a trans girl who wears the user danna which the Mexican wishes was attacked by the fans of the famous woman, since the young woman asked her for 400 thousand dollars to give her that account, something that the actress did not like at all. Elite who let his followers know the situation he was going through.

According to Danna Paola, the excessive amount did not seem at all to her, which is why she shared with her fans details of the conversation with danna a trans girl who has her account verified in your private account.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

But in the face of attacks Danna Paola who spoke out and decided to ask the fandom to stop, although it was too late, as other users began to say that she was responsible for causing problems for Danna by revealing details of the arrangement she would be making with her, which is why she was attacked for doing so. public because this generated the annoyance of his fans.

Danna Paola is causing controversy/Instagram

“Her fans are a reflection of how mediocre she is, they are equally immature and ridiculous. What a shame those who follow and support her”, “You have to support @danna's business!! And the other @dannajustdanna You can stop doing the ridiculous one? Is it your name? And hers… Look, you look like a girl having a tantrum, change? Well, it seems that the change is for the worse daughter… You gave me a bad vibe before, now I don't even tell you..” , write social networks.

Danna Paola would be in controversy due to the attacks of her fans/Instagram

As if that were not enough, Danna Paola would have spoken out to apologize to Danna's account, ensuring that she no longer cared at all about the username, but this would have already been in vain, since the trans girl who also suffers from lupus would have already been founded. by the artist's fans, something that many Internet users saw for not putting a stop to it from the beginning.

Join our channel and receive Show News on Whatsapp