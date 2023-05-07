Mexico.- The CDMX It is a very varied and at the same time unique gastronomy, because it has the most interesting dishes, drinks, desserts and snacks. A drink that has recently gone viral is the ‘licuachela‘, a michelada prepared in a plastic blender glass decorated with flavored gummies and colored powders, which has already become an icon of the city.

Many have enjoyed the mythical drink and who recently did it was Danna Paolathe Mexican singer and actress who achieved success thanks to her participation in children’s soap operas such as ‘María Belén’, ‘Amy, the girl with the blue backpack’, ‘Dare to dream’ and more.

A couple of photos of Danna Paola, from 27 years, enjoying a blender while walking with his friends in Mexico City, managing to become quite a moment for his fandom, the so-called Dreamers.

We invite you to read:

The Mexican artist surprised by appearing to buy the famous drink in a small CDMX stall and, as expected, it ended up going viral, as many pointed out: “she is one of us.”

During this weekend, the singer enjoyed a great weekend with her boyfriend, Álex Hoyer, and his friends, as this was evidenced in videos circulating on the Internet in which she can be seen having fun and having the best time.