Danna Paola continues to develop her musical career after finalizing her departure from Elite. As previously indicated, she is now focused on releasing new productions and one of them is her first song along with David Bisbal.

The singers announced the premiere of the new song through their social networks. In the publication they reported on the details and shared a preview of the music with their millions of followers.

“Vuelve” is the name of the single that the Mexican and the Spanish will release next Friday, April 16. The announcement generated surprise and excitement among fans of both artists.

Danna Paola was very enthusiastic about her first collaboration with the interpreter of “Dígale” and on her Instagram account she wrote: “What a thrill to be able to share this incredible song with you, David Bisbal. Thank you for so much, I hope you like it as much as we do ”.

The video captured the attention of users and managed to accumulate almost 700,000 views on the social platform.

Danna Paola is reunited with the Elite cast

The Mexican star returned to Madrid to be part of a series of interviews on different television shows. During his stay in Spain, he starred in an emotional reunion with his colleagues from the series Elite, in which he appeared for three seasons.

Danna Paola shared images of what was her departure with Claudia Salas, Omar Ayuso and Mina El Hammani through the streets of the aforementioned city. “Life” was the legend he used to accompany the photographs.

Danna Paola, latest news:

