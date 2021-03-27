Mexican singer Danna Paola starred in another moment expected by her fans during her stay in the city of Madrid. The interpreter of “Mala fama” met with the renowned Colombian artist Sebastián Yatra.

After the emotional reunion with her friends from the Elite series, the young woman enjoyed a night out with her colleague, a moment she shared on her social networks.

Danna Paola and Sebastián Yatra together in Madrid. Photo: capture / Instagram

Fans of musical celebrities celebrated the sharing they had, who were also joined by the group Morat.

In 2020, the two collaborated on the song “Don’t dance alone.” From that moment, their followers linked them sentimentally, a rumor that was discarded by the protagonists themselves.

Danna Paola remembered the terrible event in Madrid

The Mexican singer spoke with Yordi Rosado for her YouTube channel. In this program, he revealed an unfortunate experience in this city while filming the popular Netflix series.

She remembered going to dinner with a friend. “We went to a very cool place in Madrid that was a restaurant and at 10 at night it would open and they would play a DJ and it was Latino,” he said at first.

The interpreter related that it was drugged and that person tried to abuse her. “It’s something your mom always tells you not to do and that you always do: ‘Don’t drink anything from strangers, don’t let anyone grab your glass, don’t pick up strangers anywhere,'” he added.

