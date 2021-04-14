Danna García, the remembered actress of Pasión de gavilanes, contracted the coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic, and after a fight of several months she managed to defeat the fearsome disease.

On several occasions, the Colombian has talked about how she faced this process and spoke about the consequences left by the virus. However, this time he was encouraged to reveal how going through this difficult situation affected him emotionally.

Through her social networks, Danna García mentioned the fear she felt of infecting other people when she was sick.

“What I think today is, all those people who are sick, a lot of people feel that fear of hurting someone else. These people are thinking of us, of taking care of us. I know it because I lived it, “he said in a live he made on Instagram.

She also assured that there were times when she felt very alone when she had to battle against COVID-19, because her family could not accompany her in that process.

“When I had covid I felt very lonely because my family, I think out of fear, were not there with me very much”, he counted.

Finally Danna make sure you feel “Responsibility” to tell this story and reminds those who “no longer accompany us” due to the consequences of this virus. A case that seems to touch her closely, because a few days ago the actress shared this message on her networks: “I am very sad, many people close to me that I love have died of covid … today more than ever I have more questions than answers … how is it possible?”, He expressed on his Twitter account.

