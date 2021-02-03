Danna García and Mario Cimarro They achieved international recognition thanks to Pasión de gavilanes, a Caracol Televisión production that was launched in 2003.

Despite the time that has elapsed, the famous telenovela remains in force thanks to the great acceptance of the public. For this reason, the recent virtual meeting between the protagonists made the followers happy.

Mario Cimarro He shared from his Instagram account the conversation he had with his colleague Danna Garcia, who was one of the first celebrities to test positive for coronavirus. In the video, they both flattered each other and shared some little-known anecdotes from Passion of Hawks.

“I remember those first days because they gave us the costume test. I remember a lot about you, the one with long hair and measuring your hat, ”García commented on Cimarro.

“You know I’m shy, they put those clothes on me and I became that woman who walked sensual,” she confessed.

For his part Mario Cimarro, who last November met Lorena Meritano, the villain of the soap opera, told about how her character felt in fiction.

“He (Juan Reyes) was poor and had no education unlike his brothers. It was the black sheep of the family. So, when he met this beautiful and high-born woman, he felt less and the way to cope was with that jacket, “he revealed.

Likewise, the Cuban actor took the opportunity to praise Danna Garcia For his job.

“I adore you, my partner. You are the best scene buddy. Without you, Pasión de gavilanes would not have been what it was or what it is”Said Mario Cimarro.

Passion of hawks, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.