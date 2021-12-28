IS IT WRONG TO TRY TO MEET GIRLS IN A DUNGEON? – MYTH FAMILY, popular anime series best known by its short name DANMACHI, is available in a dubbed version in Italian on ANiME GENERATION, the thematic channel of Prime Video entirely dedicated to Japanese signed animation Yamato Video.
The announcement of the dubbing of the series came last August, but nothing has been known about it since. Completely surprisingly, in the course of yesterday, Yamato announced the immediate release of the anime on social media.
Curious about the cast of voice actors behind the characters in the series? So here you are satisfied:
- Bell Cranel: Jacopo Calatroni
- Estia: Valentina Pallavicino
- Aiz Wallenstein: Deborah Morese
- Liliruca Arde: Veronica Cuscusa
- Welf Crozzo: Ruggero Andreozzi
- Loki: Ludovica De Caro
- Finn Deimne: Simone Lupinacci
- Bete Loga: Davide Fumagalli
- Tione Hiryute: Federica Simonelli
- Tiona Hiryute: Elisa Giorgio
- Riveria Ljos Alf: Gea Riva
- Gareth Landrock: Massimiliano Lotti
- Hermes: Renato Novara
- Anya Fromel: Laura Cherubelli
- Eina Tulle: Francesca Bielli
- Syr: Giulia Maniglio
- Ryu Lion: Katia Sorrentino
- Freya: Beatrice Caggiula
- Ganesha: Gabriele Donolato
- Hephaistos: Tania De Domenico
- Miach: Stefano Pozzi
- Misha Flott: Giada Bonanomi
- Ged Raish: Andrea Beltramo
- Demeter: Jolanda Granato
- Ottar: Valerio Amoruso
- Zeus: Pietro Ubaldi
- Mord Latro: Gianluca Iacono
- Takemikazuchi: Paolo De Santis
- Kashima Ouka: Massimo Triggiani
- Asfi Al Andromeda: Martina Felli
- Hitachi Chigusa: Giulia Bersani
- Guile India: Edoardo Lomazzi
- Yamato Mikoto: Martina Tamburello
- Bors Elder: Marco Balzarotti
- Scott Olds: Alessandro Zurla
ANiME GENERATION is available for a free 14-day trial, and after the free period will require a subscription of € 4.99 / month.
Source: Yamato Video
