IS IT WRONG TO TRY TO MEET GIRLS IN A DUNGEON? – MYTH FAMILY, popular anime series best known by its short name DANMACHI, is available in a dubbed version in Italian on ANiME GENERATION, the thematic channel of Prime Video entirely dedicated to Japanese signed animation Yamato Video.

The announcement of the dubbing of the series came last August, but nothing has been known about it since. Completely surprisingly, in the course of yesterday, Yamato announced the immediate release of the anime on social media.

Curious about the cast of voice actors behind the characters in the series? So here you are satisfied:

Bell Cranel: Jacopo Calatroni

Estia: Valentina Pallavicino

Aiz Wallenstein: Deborah Morese

Liliruca Arde: Veronica Cuscusa

Welf Crozzo: Ruggero Andreozzi

Loki: Ludovica De Caro

Finn Deimne: Simone Lupinacci

Bete Loga: Davide Fumagalli

Tione Hiryute: Federica Simonelli

Tiona Hiryute: Elisa Giorgio

Riveria Ljos Alf: Gea Riva

Gareth Landrock: Massimiliano Lotti

Hermes: Renato Novara

Anya Fromel: Laura Cherubelli

Eina Tulle: Francesca Bielli

Syr: Giulia Maniglio

Ryu Lion: Katia Sorrentino

Freya: Beatrice Caggiula

Ganesha: Gabriele Donolato

Hephaistos: Tania De Domenico

Miach: Stefano Pozzi

Misha Flott: Giada Bonanomi

Ged Raish: Andrea Beltramo

Demeter: Jolanda Granato

Ottar: Valerio Amoruso

Zeus: Pietro Ubaldi

Mord Latro: Gianluca Iacono

Takemikazuchi: Paolo De Santis

Kashima Ouka: Massimo Triggiani

Asfi Al Andromeda: Martina Felli

Hitachi Chigusa: Giulia Bersani

Guile India: Edoardo Lomazzi

Yamato Mikoto: Martina Tamburello

Bors Elder: Marco Balzarotti

Scott Olds: Alessandro Zurla

ANiME GENERATION is available for a free 14-day trial, and after the free period will require a subscription of € 4.99 / month.

Source: Yamato Video