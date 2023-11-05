What better way to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (Dungeon ni Deai or Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka) if not with a big announcement? During the celebration event, it was in fact revealed that the anime will return with a fifth season.

The announcement obviously arrived online also in the form of a trailer, officially uploaded by the channel YouTube Of Warner Bros. Japan Anime.

Originally born as a series of novels, DanMachi became an anime way back in 2015 with a first season of 13 episodes, followed by a second in 2019 of 12 episodes, then a third in 2020, initially postponed due to all the problems related to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a fourth in 2022 of just 11 episodes.

It is not yet known when this will happen Season 5 as soon as it is announced it will officially begin. We look forward to more announcements.

Source: Warner Bros. Japan Anime Street Anime News Network