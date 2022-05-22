The fourth season of the anime DanMachi is part of the summer releases and fans were waiting for when it would be available. Well, this fact is already known. It will be on July 22 that it will reach various Japanese television channels.

Although the way things are handled in Japan it would be in the wee hours of the next day. It is in this way that fans will be able to learn about the young man’s new adventures bell cranel.

And of course, with him is back the family of Hestia just like her. That is something that can be seen in the new breakthrough that is available.

Part of the video, which lasts more than two minutes, is a compilation of what happened in the past seasons. The good thing is that things happen fast. It is in the final stretch that sequences of the new episodes appear, such as a cave adorned with multiple waterfalls.

Source: JCStaff.

How can you see the fourth season of DanMachi It will stand out for its level of action. Although JCStaff did not do a very good job with the return of One-Punch Manin the case of this series it has always done well.

Most of the team that worked on the previous installments are back for this sequel, so good things can be expected. In addition to the new trailer, a poster and details about his music are available.

The fourth season of DanMachi and musical talent

As for the opening theme of the fourth season of DanMachiis named Tentou and is played by the band Sajou no Hana. Regarding the closing song is called Guide and sings Saori Hayami.

We will have to wait to hear them and it is likely that other advances will arrive before the premiere of this continuation. This part of the story takes place, for the most part, in the great dungeon that is a key part of this world.

Source: JCStaff.

Only in the lower levels where the most difficult and complicated enemies are. bell cranel and family members Hestiaas well as their allies, are going to have to face very tough battles.

But for something this boy has grown gradually. He is now stronger, more skilled and has useful resources at hand. He is no longer just a rookie. But much of what he is now depends on the support that his friends and colleagues have given him.

