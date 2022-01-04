Yamato Video has released the first information dedicated to the fourth season of the animated IS IT WRONG TO TRY TO MEET GIRLS IN A DUNGEON? – MYTH FAMILY, better known as DANMACHI.

During GA Bunko Festival 2022 In fact, a teaser trailer subtitled in English has been released which the publishing house has republished, adding some information on the work’s staff. The fourth season will see the return of the team composed of the director Hideki Tachibana, by the screenwriter Hideki Shirane, by the character designer Shigeki Kimoto, by the sound director Jin Aketagawa and by the composer Keiji Inai, but they will be joined by none other than Fujino Omori, original author of the work who will supervise the screenplay.

Waiting to find out when it will be available, we leave you with the first trailer for the fourth season of DANMACHI. Good vision!

DANMACHI – Season 4 Trailer

Source: Yamato Video Street Facebook