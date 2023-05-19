Aiming And Caravan team they announced they had postponed Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Family Myth Battle ChronicleAlso known as DanMachi. The title will now be released worldwide next August 24 on iOS and Android devicesthus being postponed by two months compared to the previously announced date.

The company has not given many explanations regarding the reasons for this delay, only saying that various circumstances have led to this choice. We just have to wait for more information.

Source: Aiming, Team Caravan Street Gematsu