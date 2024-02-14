The versions PlayStation 5 And PlayStation 4 Of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Battle ChronicleAlso known as DanMachi Battle Chronicle, are available now for free download. It is a free-to-play action RPG developed by Aimingalready available on smartphones and PCs.

A new action RPG for the popular anime series “Is it wrong to try to pick up girls in a tunnel?”! – The world of Danmachi in 3D with fully voiced dialogue!

Learn the story of Danmachi along with your favorite characters brought to life through anime-style 3D graphics!

We live in exclusive cinematography from games and famous scenes painted in completely different angles from the anime!

Even alongside the original stories found only in DanChro! – Simple but exciting jokes

Monsters await you in the Dungeon where you can make use of a variety of attacks, escapes, character switches, and more!

Perform your favorite deadly attacks, including Firebolt and Lil Rafaga, in spectacular fashion. Go adventure with your favorite characters! – Learn the game with other players through the “Magic Stone Scramble” and “United Final Battle”

Everyone else is the enemy! Enjoy the 8-player Battle Royale “Magic Stone Scramble”.

Fight in real time against formidable enemies with up to 4 players in the “United Final Battle” cooperative and many other ways to play the game! – Numerous characters played by a voice protagonist character, including:

Bell Cranel (VA: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka),

Hestia (VA: Inori Minase),

Welf Crozzo (VA: Yoshimasa Hosoya),

Liliruca Arde (VA: Maya Uchida),

Yamato Mikoto (VA: Chinatsu Akasaki),

Sanjouno Haruhime (VA: Haruka Chisuga),

Ryu Lion (VA: Saori Hayami),

Ais Wallenstein (VA: Saori Onishi),

and more.

