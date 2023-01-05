Aiming And Caravan team have released a new trailer for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Family Myth Battle Chronicle. In addition to the video, which you will find at the end of the article, the two companies have announced the arrival of a closed beta session dedicated to the game. The session will be held in Japan from 16 to 22 March and it will be possible to register within the official site. From all registrations, 3,000 lucky users will be chosen to participate in the closed beta.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Family Myth Battle Chronicle will be released in Japan this spring on iOS and Android devices. At the moment there is no information regarding a possible Western release, you can find more details on the title in our previous article. Good vision.

Source: Aiming, Team Caravan Street Gematsu