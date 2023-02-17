Aiming brings to the net today a brand new trailer of theaction RPG Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Family Myth Battle Chronicle (abbreviated to Danmachi Familia Myth Battle Chronicle), where not only is a more detailed look at some of the main sides of the game offered, but where a taste of the main theme is also offered Maeterlinck made by sajou no hana.

The various sides shown in the trailer are:

History – Relive the story of the anime with fully voiced dialogues. Strengthening the various bonds during the course of the game will allow you to discover never-before-seen sides of the various characters.

– Relive the story of the anime with fully voiced dialogues. Strengthening the various bonds during the course of the game will allow you to discover never-before-seen sides of the various characters. Battles – Take on the City Orario Maze and dungeon in the company of your favorite characters. Make use of skills and special moves to defeat enemies, and receive support.

– Take on the City Orario Maze and dungeon in the company of your favorite characters. Make use of skills and special moves to defeat enemies, and receive support. Battle Royale – Earn Magic Stones and aim for victory in this 8-player Battle Royale mode.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Family Myth Battle Chronicle is coming to devices iOS And android during spring 2023.

