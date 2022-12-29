Danmachi 4 Production Committee announced a new mobile RPG based on the series and titled Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Family Myth Battle Chronicle. The title will come up iOS and android as free-to-play in Japan in the spring of 2023.

In this title it will be possible to relive the most memorable battles seen in the Danmachi animated series with anime-style 3D graphics. It will be possible to form a party by combining elements such as Adventurers, Assists and Scene Cards to venture into dungeons. There will be a battle royale mode where, through automatic battles where the choice of the party will be the key to victory, it will be possible to face ranks of enemies. All voice actors from the anime will be featured in the game. Below we can see an announcement trailer.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Battle Chronicle – Announce Trailer

Source: Danmachi 4 Production Committee Street Gematsu