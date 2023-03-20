Fans of the hilarious series Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (abbreviated to Danmachi) will soon see a brand new mobile gaming product, which will see release worldwide (excluding China).

Development and global distribution will be taken care of neowizwith GREE Entertainment who will collaborate as planning.

The announcement was, alas, limited to the dissemination of these few details. There is nothing left to do but wait for more information about it, perhaps accompanied by a trailer and some images to make us understand what to expect from the game.

