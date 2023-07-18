Villarreal and Valencia produce two assists for Milan. Let’s start with the Spaniards: Arnaut Danjuma will not take part in this afternoon’s friendly against the Austrians of Altach. The former Bournemouth player has not been called up. Owner Samuel Chukwueze instead, also in Furlani’s sights. Same fate for Yunus Musah, midfielder, who was also out of the friendly against Nottingham Forest.

the negotiations

Danjuma and Musah are the Rossoneri’s most concrete goals. The first, born in 1997, last year played six months at Villarreal and another six at Tottenham, but without confirming the excellent season seen the previous year, with 16 goals in all competitions (six in the Champions League, where he Atalanta and Juventus). Milan are trying to bring Danjuma to Italy with an expensive loan with the right to buy. The Spaniards are asking for at least three million to let him leave. He would be the sixth signing of the AC Milan summer after Sportiello, Romero, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic and Reijnders, who landed at Linate last night. Will Danjuma have been preserved for future business? Probably, but there is also competition from Everton for him. Meanwhile, the Dutchman has lost his number 9, which ended up on the shoulders of Andrés Ferrari, the twenty-year-old Uruguayan striker taken from Defensor Sporting. Musah, on the other hand, is Pioli’s favorite for midfield. The agreement between Milan and Valencia is very close, the agreement with the player has already been found. The exclusion could speed up the deal.