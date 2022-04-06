“The strategy always seems to work for us,” Danjuma continued. “We trust him, he trusts us, it goes hand in hand.”

Despite the victory over superpower Bayern, Danjuma was not completely satisfied. “I am here with mixed feelings. A 1-0 home win against Bayern is of course good, but I have the feeling that we can improve, that we can do much better than we have shown.”

The 25-year-old attacker himself also had a share in this. ,,I still had a chance at the 2-0, I have to make a decision there before,’ said Danjuma. ,,But if you beat Bayern 1-0 and you can do even better, that’s a positive thing. ”