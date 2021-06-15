We are a design company and mainly deal with vehicle integration. We grew up in Piedmont and have been suppliers of Maserati for 12 years, as well as Ferrari. We opened the office in Modena because so much of our business was moving there. “ Giacomo Danisi, founder and director of Danisi Engineering is very clear what are the priorities of the sector and of his company, which today has 120 employees and represents an excellence in the tech scene linked to engines since among its customers it can count both the Trident and Ferrari and who in the past contributed to the development of the suspension of Alfa Romeo Giulia as well as taking care of the development of unique and one-off models such as the Pininfarina New Stratos.

The crisis generated by the Covonavirus and the tensions in the auto sector have only marginally affected the company that started 2021 in a positive way, as stated in today’s edition of La Stampa: “Our business was not severely impacted by the pandemic. This is demonstrated by the fact that we closed 2020 with just -7% of turnover, therefore a manageable loss. Also right now we are working with many customers who are pushing on the renewal of their product and on electrification. ” A transition towards new power supplies that is leading the industry to focus on both hybrid and full electric, with a long-term look also on hydrogen: “But in this case we are talking about ten-year industrial solutions because both the supply chain and the infrastructures are needed – continues Danisi – It is a promising possibility but not yet perfected. ” A company born in Piedmont which, however, looks more and more outside its borders, with the production center moving more and more towards Emilia Romagna: “At the moment there is a lack of both luxury and premium products. For now, the supply chain is entirely in Emilia, the only reality present are the Maserati factories. “