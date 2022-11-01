The Danish social democracy defended its leadership on Tuesday in the parliamentary elections held in that Nordic country, but everything indicates that its prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, will need new support to govern. The first exit polls on DR public television, broadcast minutes after the polls closed, gave the center-left government bloc 47.5% last night.

Frederiksen’s Social Democratic Party received the most votes -23.1%-, ten points above the direct follower, the Liberal Party. Frederiksen and her allies would be five seats short of the 90 they need for a parliamentary majority. The rival center-right bloc would be in all 73 seats.

With great fragmentation and 14 parties in contention, the 17 deputies that The Moderates will apparently have, a new group led by former Liberal Prime Minister Lars Løøkke Rasmussen, may be decisive. That is, Frederiksen’s predecessor in office. Thus, the forecasts would be fulfilled before what was glimpsed as an election with an uncertain ending. Frederiksen’s victory in percentage terms was taken for granted, if by victory one means defending the first position for the Social Democrats. But in parliamentary systems like the Nordic ones, coming first doesn’t necessarily mean winning.

Rasmussen – prime minister between 2009 and 2011 and then repeated between 2015 and 2019 – had taken off in the final stretch of the campaign at the head of his new party. He is a charismatic or even close politician, in the eyes of the Danes, and with a recognized tenacity when it comes to weaving -and achieving- convenient alliances for his formation. Already in the final phase of the campaign, Frederiksen began to feel complicity with Rasmussen, aware of his growing appeal among the electorate. If the correlation of forces indicated by the first polls is consolidated, the former Liberal Prime Minister is predestined to become a key figure or even an arbitrator for the formation of the future Government.

Change on the board



Rasmussen’s reappearance has turned the Danish board upside down as far as the center is concerned. Things have also changed at the ends. The far-right Danish People’s Party (DF), a xenophobic formation that was catapulted as the second most voted force in the 2015 elections, perpetuates the free fall of recent times by remaining at 2.5%, half a point above the minimum for get seats.

The vote for the radical right has not disappeared, but has been displaced or fragmented: Democrats from Denmark, located on that spectrum, stood at a comfortable 6.9%.

The parliamentary elections were held in advance, after years of strong pressure on the head of the Government. The trigger was the sacrifice of 15 million mink dictated in 2019. It was a decision linked to a health alert in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and in the event that a mutation would render the future vaccine ineffective.

Frederiksen, with a reputation as a strong or even authoritarian leader, did not hesitate to issue that order, despite not having the precise legal backing. The fur industry of a leading country in this sector shouted to the heavens. It entered a phase of instability, attacked by the opposition and pressured within its bloc. Finally, one of her government allies abandoned her.

Denmark long ago left Covid restrictions – among the lightest in Europe – behind, but the political scandal continued. The slightly more than four million voters of this small country were finally summoned to vote in elections that take place seven weeks after those of their Swedish neighbors.

Also in Sweden the social democracy defended the first position. But his prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, had to give way to the conservative Ulf Kristersson, who had come in third place. The second, the far-right Jimmie Äkeson, has been assigned the role of “external ally” of the new center-right coalition, with several of its members excluding him as a partner. The situation in Denmark is different. Frederiksen, a hard-line Social Democrat with positions on immigration similar to those of the right-wing bloc, is seen as capable of negotiating or partnering with any centrist force. Everything can depend on Rasmussen.