JOANA SERRA berlin Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 00:43



The Danish social democracy defended its leadership in the parliamentary elections held in that Nordic country, although its prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, will need centrist support to continue leading the Executive. Counting 99.80% of the votes, the ruling center-left bloc added 49%, almost five points above the center-right opposition. Frederiksen’s Social Democratic Party was once again the most voted party -with 28.7%-, fourteen points above the direct follower, the Liberal Party, in second position.

With these percentages, Frederiksen and his allies would obtain 85 seats, five below the 90 they need to have a parliamentary majority. The rival center-right block would be in the 74 positions. In the current Danish context, with great fragmentation and 14 parties in contention, the 16 deputies that The Moderates will have, a new party led by former Liberal Prime Minister Lars Lookke Rasmussen, will be decisive. The results of Greenland remain to be computed, a territory of the Kingdom of Denmark whose colleges, together with the Faroe Islands, add up to 4 deputies.

Thus, the forecasts of what was glimpsed as an election with an uncertain ending were fulfilled. Frederiksen’s victory in percentage terms was taken for granted, if by victory one means defending the first position for the Social Democrats. But in parliamentary systems like the Nordic ones, coming first doesn’t necessarily mean winning. Rasmussen, who was prime minister between 2009 and 2011 and then repeated between 2015 and 2019, had taken off in the final stretch of the campaign at the head of his new party. He is a charismatic and even close politician, in the eyes of the Danes, and with a recognized tenacity when it comes to weaving -and achieving- suitable alliances for his formation.

Already in the final phase of the campaign, Frederiksen began to feel complicity with Rasmussen, aware of his growing appeal among the electorate. If the correlation of forces indicated by the first polls is consolidated, the former Liberal Prime Minister is predestined to become a key figure or even an arbitrator for the formation of the future Government. The reappearance of the exmandatario has upset the Danish board as far as the center is concerned.

Things have also changed at the ends of the board. The far-right Danish People’s Party (DF), a xenophobic formation that was catapulted as the second most voted force in the 2015 elections, perpetuates the free fall of recent times by remaining at 2.8%, just three tenths above the minimum to get seats. The vote for the radical right has not disappeared, but has been displaced or fragmented: Democrats from Denmark, also from that spectrum, stood at over 8%.

strong pressure



The parliamentary elections were held in advance, after years of strong pressure on the head of the Government. The trigger was the sacrifice of 15 million mink dictated in 2019. It was a decision linked to a health alert in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and in the event that a mutation would render the future vaccine ineffective.

Frederiksen, with a reputation as a strong or even authoritarian leader, did not hesitate to issue that order, despite not having the precise legal backing. The fur industry of a leading country in this sector shouted to the heavens. It entered a phase of instability, attacked by the opposition and pressured within its bloc. Finally, one of her government allies abandoned her.

Denmark long ago left Covid restrictions – among the lightest in Europe – behind, but the political scandal continued. The slightly more than four million voters of this small country were finally summoned to vote in elections that take place seven weeks after those of their Swedish neighbors.

Also in Sweden the social democracy defended the first position. But his prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, had to give way to the conservative Ulf Kristersson, who had come in third place. The second, the far-right Jimmie Äkeson, has been assigned the role of “external ally” of the new center-right coalition, with several of its members excluding him as a partner. The situation in Denmark is different. Frederiksen, a hard-line Social Democrat with positions on immigration similar to those of the right-wing bloc, is seen as capable of negotiating or partnering with any centrist force. Everything can depend on Rasmussen.