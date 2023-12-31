Queen Margrethe II of Denmark announced on Sunday that she will abdicate in the new year. The Danish monarch will be succeeded by her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, on January 14 after 52 years on the throne. She said this on Sunday in her (for now final) annual New Year's speech to the Danish people.

The 83-year-old Danish queen, who took over the throne from her father in 1972, is the longest-reigning living monarch in Europe, after the death of British Queen Elizabeth II. She died in September 2022 after seventy years on the throne.

Crown Prince Frederik briefly took over her work as regent earlier this year when his mother underwent back surgery and had to recover afterwards. The operation was successful, but Margrethe has been walking with a crutch ever since. “The operation naturally gave rise to reflection on the future – whether it is time to pass the responsibility to the next generation,” she said in her speech. “I have decided that this is the right time. On January 14, 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark.”

Warhol's last 'queen'

With her tactful and creative personality, Margrethe has had wide support among Danes throughout her life. The queen thanked the population for the “overwhelming warmth and support” and the various governments, “with whom it has always been worthwhile to work together.” Her eldest grandson Christian, Frederik's son, has already pledged devotion to the monarchy when he turned eighteen in October. So he will succeed his father again.

With the departure of Queen Margrethe, none of the queens from Andy Warhol's series of paintings (Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Beatrix, Queen Margrethe II and Ntombi laTfwala of Swaziland) are still in power. Margrethe is the godmother of the Dutch King Willem-Alexander. Willem-Alexander is good friends with Crown Prince Frederik.