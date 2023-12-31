Danish Queen Margrethe (83) will abdicate on January 14. This announcement from the Danish court comes as a big surprise, since Danish princes rule until death. On January 14, she will have been Queen of Denmark for 52 years. She will be succeeded by her eldest son, the current Crown Prince Frederik.
Jeroen Schmale
Latest update:
12/31/23, 7:55 PM
