Danish Prime Minister wrote her speech with the help of ChatGPT

Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark.
“What I just read was not written by me, or by any human being,” Frederiksen said in a speech.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen delivered a speech partially written by the artificial intelligence software ChatGPT on Wednesday. to highlight the revolutionary but also dangerous aspect of this technology.
“What I have just read was not written by me, or by any human being.“, Frederiksen told Parliament, after reading a first part of a speech written by the conversational robot developed by OpenAI.
“Although he did not always hit the nail on the head on the details of the government’s work program or on punctuation (…) the capabilities (of ChatGPT) are both fascinating and terrifying,” said the Prime Minister.
ChatGPT is one of the most recent examples of the impressive capabilities of artificial intelligence, which is also raising serious concerns. for its possible abuses, especially in terms of misinformation or mass substitution of human employees.
The topic is on the agenda of a high-level meeting on trade between the United States and the European Union this Wednesday in Sweden.
A group of entrepreneurs and experts, including Sam Altman, creator of ChatGPT, warned on Tuesday of the threat of “extinction” for humanity posed by the rise of this technology.
AFP
