Thursday, June 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Danish Prime Minister wrote her speech with the help of ChatGPT

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 1, 2023
in World
0
Danish Prime Minister wrote her speech with the help of ChatGPT


close

Mette FrederiksenEFE

Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark.

Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark.

“What I just read was not written by me, or by any human being,” Frederiksen said in a speech.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen delivered a speech partially written by the artificial intelligence software ChatGPT on Wednesday. to highlight the revolutionary but also dangerous aspect of this technology.

(We recommend reading: This is the perfect body that a man and a woman should have, according to ChatGPT).

See also  Gas, the EU prepares the consumption plan: "Hot water only at certain times"

“What I have just read was not written by me, or by any human being.“, Frederiksen told Parliament, after reading a first part of a speech written by the conversational robot developed by OpenAI.

Although he did not always hit the nail on the head on the details of the government’s work program or on punctuation (…) the capabilities (of ChatGPT) are both fascinating and terrifying,” said the Prime Minister.

ChatGPT is one of the most recent examples of the impressive capabilities of artificial intelligence, which is also raising serious concerns. for its possible abuses, especially in terms of misinformation or mass substitution of human employees.

(It might interest you: These are the best and worst neighborhoods in Bogotá according to IA).

The topic is on the agenda of a high-level meeting on trade between the United States and the European Union this Wednesday in Sweden.

A group of entrepreneurs and experts, including Sam Altman, creator of ChatGPT, warned on Tuesday of the threat of “extinction” for humanity posed by the rise of this technology.

AFP

Read more news…

We tell you how much it cost to create ChatGPT

See also  Dead and missing in Venezuela floods

These are the 34 jobs that will survive artificial intelligence, according to OpenIA

Elon Musk talked about his decision to leave OpenAI, what did he say?

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Danish #Prime #Minister #wrote #speech #ChatGPT

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
He tries to rob using a Duck Hunt gun and gets arrested

He tries to rob using a Duck Hunt gun and gets arrested

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result