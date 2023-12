Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen | Photo: EFE/EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS

Four people were arrested this Thursday (14) on charges of preparing a terrorist attack in Denmark, in an action coordinated by police in several parts of the country, local authorities reported.

“The action was carried out due to suspicions of preparation of an attack”, informed the Copenhagen Police on its account on X (formerly Twitter).

The authorities also announced that a press conference will be held this Thursday in which the operational head of the intelligence services (PET), Flemming Drejer, will participate to provide more details about the operation.

The train station in Aarhus (in the west), the second largest city in the country, was evacuated for more than an hour to investigate “suspicious circumstances”, authorities reported, without providing further information.

Denmark, together with Sweden, experienced a diplomatic conflict with several Muslim countries during the last European summer due to the burning of copies of the Quran carried out by far-right groups.

The Danish Parliament last week approved a legal reform to ban the burning of religious books in public places or for publicity purposes.