Danish lawmakers voted in favor of Denmark establishing a refugee reception center in a third country, which is likely to be located in Africa. A measure full of controversy. The organizations claim that it goes against the protection of human rights. HH., While the European Union denounces that it goes against community norms.

Legislation passed in a 70-24 vote with no abstentions and 85 absent legislators authorizes the Danish Government to, when an agreement is reached, transfer asylum seekers “to the third country concerned in order to process asylum applications and any subsequent protection in accordance with Denmark’s international obligations “.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the European Union and several international organizations have criticized this plan, stating that it would undermine international cooperation and further lacks details on how the human rights of applicants would be protected.

Danish Immigration and Integration Minister Mattias Tesfaye has assured that the Executive needs a legal framework for a new asylum system before the details can be presented. The center-right opposition has been backing the Social Democratic minority government and voted in favor of the law.

“This is crazy, this is absurd,” Michala C. Bendixen, a spokesperson for the legal aid and advocacy organization Refugees Welcome, told the Associated Press: “The point is that Denmark wants to get rid of the refugees. The plan it is scaring people out of seeking asylum in Denmark. “

“Not possible according to EU rules”

The executive commission of the European Union expressed its concern about the vote and what its approval implies. He notes that any move to outsource asylum applications is not compatible with the laws of the 27-nation bloc, to which Denmark belongs.

“External processing of asylum applications raises fundamental questions both about access to asylum procedures and about effective access to protection. It is not possible under existing EU rules,” said the spokesperson for the European Commission, Adalbert Jahnz.

Jahnz added that such an approach is not part of the commission’s proposals to reform the bloc’s asylum system, which was overwhelmed by the arrival of more than a million people in Europe in 2015, many of them from Syria.

The Danish Social Democrats have for some years raised the idea of ​​establishing a refugee center abroad. In January, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reiterated the campaign vision of having “zero asylum seekers.”



FILE: Police officers walk along the Danish-German border in Krusaa, Denmark, on Jan. 9, 2016. © Claus Fisker / Scanpix Denmark / Reuters

Social Democrats argue that their approach would prevent people from trying to make the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe and would detract from migrant smugglers who exploit desperate asylum seekers. Since 2014, more than 20,000 migrants and refugees have died trying to cross this sea.

Bendixen said the government’s argument is “nonsense” because asylum seekers would still have to reach Denmark. According to the Executive’s plan, they could not apply directly at a reception center outside the country, since that can only be done at the Danish border. Instead, those arriving in Denmark will be sent to a third country while their applications are processed.

More radical than far-right proposals

In an interview with France 24, Martin Lemberg-Pedersen, associate professor at the Center for Advanced Studies on Migration at the University of Copenhagen, stated that the government justified the criticized measure by calling it “humanitarian”.

“They are focusing on the terrible conditions of migrants crossing the Mediterranean and they are saying that their model is going to put an end to that. However, if we look at other recent experiences with countries like Rwanda, there is a lot to question in that interpretation.” , he specified by pointing to a similar agreement between Israel and Rwanda from 2013 to 2017, and under which 4,000 migrants were sent from Israel to Rwanda.

“Most actually ended up migrating again and going back to human smuggling networks and ended up in European countries. So there is a lot to be said for this kind of territoriality, which in effect is going to add another level to the dynamics of trafficking. of people the (Danish) government is using as an argument for its policy. “

In April, the Danish Government reported having signed a memorandum of understanding with Rwanda. The government has kept a low profile with the memorandum, which is not legally binding and sets the framework for future negotiations and cooperation between the two countries.

The Danish daily Jyllands-Posten reported that Denmark has also been in dialogue with Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt.

Tesfaye has promised lawmakers that any agreement with another country will be presented to Parliament before the government can “adopt a model or send someone to a reception center,” lawmaker Mads Fuglede of the opposition Liberal Party told Jyllands-Posten. .

Lemberg-Pedersen noted that Denmark currently does not have such an agreement, not even at the negotiating level, with any country, including Rwanda, which means that Danish law “has no real substance or any of the guarantees of human rights and protection that the government is assuming that it will be possible. “

He also said it would put countries like Rwanda in a dangerously advantageous bargaining position. “What it actually creates (…) is a pretty clear incentive to put yourself in a position where they ‘could’ accept it and then ask in return, from the Danish government in this case, a growing number of benefits, political legitimacy, economic trade , etc. Let us not forget that in the case of Rwanda, the Paul Kagame regime won the last so-called democratic elections with 99% of the votes, which is undoubtedly a different form of democracy. “

“It is terrifying (…) to observe that until the electoral campaign, in which the Danish Social Democrats first expressed this proposal, there was a requirement that a host country should be democratic. But, about a month and a half ago, the Government left very openly and abandoned that condition, saying that institutions do not have to be democratic. “

The migration stance of the Social Democratic government resembles the positions taken by right-wing nationalists when mass migration to Europe peaked in 2015. Denmark recently made headlines for declaring parts of Syria “safe” and revoking the residence permits of some Syrian refugees.

In 2016, Social Democrats supported a law that allowed Danish authorities to confiscate jewelry and other property from refugees to help finance their housing and other services. Several human rights groups point out that the proposal of the center-right government led by Denmark at the time, although in practice, has only been implemented a few times.

Social Democrats also voted to place rejected asylum seekers and foreigners convicted of crimes on a small island that previously housed facilities to investigate contagious animal diseases. That plan was eventually abandoned.

Lemberg-Pedersen pointed out that the last elections had actually focused on climate change, rather than immigration: “So if we judge it by the signal that the vote of the Social Democrats got, which brought them to the government, this [legislación] It is not something that was widely supported. “

“This proposal is more radical than any of the proposals that the Danish right has put forward in the last decade so, in some way, the Social Democratic government has gone to the right with this proposal.”