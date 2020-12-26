Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria wished on Geeta Jayanti on Friday. He also wrote that he is proud to be a Gujarati. On this he was also supported by many people on social media that despite living in a Muslim-majority country like Pakistan, he is tweeting on Hindu festivals.

Kaneria wrote on Twitter, ‘Heartiest greetings to Sri Bhagavad Gita Jayanti. Proud to be Gujarati. ‘ His tweet has been retweeted over 3100 times while more than 23 thousand likes have been received.

Meanwhile, some people wrote that despite being in Pakistan, they are celebrating the festival of Hindus, this is a big deal.

According to Hindu Panchang, on the Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha of Marg peak month every year, the birth anniversary of Bhagwad Gita is celebrated. According to the Brahmapurana, on this very day in Dwapara Yuga, Lord Krishna preached the Gita to Arjuna.

Kaneria was born in Karachi, but is also from Gujarat. His family moved from Surat to Pakistan.