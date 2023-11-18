Genoa – Morten Frendrup he was called up to the national team to replace the suspended Norgaard. But shortly before leaving, with the prospect of making his debut with Denmark, the midfielder was forced to withdraw due to an intestinal virus. He therefore remained in Genoa, thus postponing his first match with the Danish national team.

Frendrup has so far always been present in the championship with the Genoa shirt: 12 matches in the championship and 2 in the Italian Cup. He should soon renew his contract with the rossoblù club until 2028.