The Danish Foreign Ministry plans to use the term “Belarus” instead of “Belarus” (Hviderusland). This was reported by the Ministry of the Kingdom on its page in Twitter March 19.

“It’s time to use this name, since this is exactly the request from the Belarusian civil society,” the ministry said in a statement.

It is specified that the term Belarus is a transliteration of the name “Belarus”, while the term Hviderusland is a literal translation of the name “Belarus”, in which the second part is the word “Russia”.

On January 11, it was reported that ex-presidential candidate of Belarus, opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya sent a letter to Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielus Landsbergis with a proposal to change the official name of Belarus in Lithuanian from Baltarùsija to Belarusià.

According to Tikhanovskaya, the current name Baltarùsija is perceived as a copy of the Russian name Belarus and leads to an erroneous association with Russia.

In the summer of 2020, after the presidential elections in Belarus, in which Alexander Lukashenko won for the sixth time, protests erupted in the country. Dissatisfied with the results of the vote, opposition supporters led by Tikhanovskaya demand new elections and the expansion of international sanctions against Minsk. At the same time, the oppositionist herself immediately after the announcement of the election results called for the creation of a coordination council in the republic for the transfer of power and left for Lithuania.

Criminal cases were opened against a number of members of the Belarusian opposition in the country, including calls for the seizure of power, the creation of an extremist group, a conspiracy to seize state power in an unconstitutional way.

In early October 2020, the EU imposed sanctions against 40 Belarusian officials, then Brussels applied restrictions against Lukashenko and 14 other officials.