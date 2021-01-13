The Danish engineering company Ramboll, which is involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, refused to participate in the project due to fears of US sanctions, Politiken reported.

Sources of the publication claim that strong pressure was exerted on the company in the fall, so that the leadership of Ramboll had to come to terms. She was threatened by American diplomats and influential senators.

The press service of the company refused to comment on the information and did not name the reasons why they refuse to do so. Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the project, also did not comment.

Related materials Black line The world’s dominance of oil is coming to an end. In 2020, she received a blow from which she may not recover. Came to their senses The West has decided to abandon oil and gas and has already found a replacement for them. Is Russia ready for this?

Earlier it became known that the United States intends to publish a list of European enterprises – allies of the gas pipeline project on January 14-15. All of them are threatened with sanctions. One of the first, according to the media, will be hit by the Swiss insurance company Zurich Insurance Group, which is predicted to play the role of the main insurer of Nord Stream 2.

The US Congress approved new sanctions against the gas pipeline from Russia to Germany in December last year. Against this background, the Norwegian DNV GL refused to cooperate. She had to issue the certificate required to start the facility.

The Danish Energy Agency said it would resume pipe laying in the country’s waters on January 15. But on the 12th, the Akademik Chersky pipelayer, the most likely candidate for the continuation of the work, returned to Kaliningrad.