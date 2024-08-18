Danish Vejle footballer Herman Onugha has been called up to the Russian national team

Danish club Vejle striker German Onugha has been called up to the Russian national football team. This has become known “Championship”.

The footballer will be able to take part in the team’s friendly matches against Vietnam and Thailand. They are scheduled to take place in September.

Onugha previously stated that salaries in Russian clubs are higher than in Danish ones. In his opinion, this is the reason why domestic players do not move to European clubs.

Onugha is a product of Penza football. He has been playing for Vejle since 2021. Last season, the forward scored 15 goals and made two assists in 31 matches of the Danish championship.