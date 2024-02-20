A man from Denmark is accused of large-scale fraud via streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. The man would have made tons of money by tricking the services into thinking that millions of people were listening to his music. The Danish justice department suspects that he is fooling things with 'unauthorized techniques' and demands a prison sentence. Never before has anyone been charged with involvement in 'fake streams'.
