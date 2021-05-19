NAfter fatal shots at two people in Dänischenhagen near Kiel, a 47-year-old suspect presented himself in Hamburg. The police announced on Wednesday evening. The suspect is said to come from the environment of the killed.

While the search and investigation by the police and public prosecutor was still in full swing, a call came from the Hamburg State Criminal Police Office at around 8.30 p.m. The suspect he was looking for had presented himself here shortly before. He was temporarily arrested and taken into police custody.

The police did not provide any further information on the motive or the background to the crime. According to a media report, it is said to be a dentist who is said to have shot his separated wife and her new boyfriend.

Police assume a relationship act

The act occurred on Wednesday morning in the small town a few kilometers north of Kiel. According to the police, the victims are a 53-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman. The bodies were in a semi-detached house in an idyllic residential area. Various cartridge cases were found at the crime scene. The police searched all day long for the perpetrator and assumed a relationship act.

During the day, the police temporarily cordoned off a residential area in Kiel while looking for the perpetrator. In the brewery district, a white SUV with Euskirchen license plates was seen that could be linked to the perpetrator. Residents in Dänischenhagen had reported to the police that such a car had moved from the street where the crime scene is located.

It later emerged that the white SUV was a different car, said a spokeswoman. “You can no longer assume that there is a danger here,” said a police spokesman in the brewery district. Reporters from the dpa news agency on site also confirmed that the police had withdrawn. A large car rental company allows their cars in Euskirchen so that they can be seen more often in other regions.