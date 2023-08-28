Danilo, a Juventus player, had his say on the match against Bologna, also speaking of the Bianconeri’s performance.
Danielsoccer player Juventushe said on his personal profile Instagramcommenting on yesterday’s match.
Here are his words after the draw with the Bologna on the second day of the championship: “We should never be satisfied with a draw at home against any opponent, but the character of the team and the way we have tried to achieve victory until the end indicate what our attitude should be for the whole season! Come on @juventus “.
The Brazilianin fact, he was one of the team’s best, symbol and leader of the Old ladyas has been the case for some time now.
August 28 – 4.29pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Danilo #settle #draw #home
Leave a Reply