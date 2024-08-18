London (dpa)

Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo has vowed to return soon after breaking his ankle in their opening Premier League match against Bournemouth.

The 23-year-old Brazilian was surrounded while receiving treatment after falling strangely during a clash with Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo in the seventh minute of the match. The referee and Danilo’s teammates immediately called the medical staff after seeing the player’s poor condition. The Brazilian player was taken away on a stretcher after about nine minutes of treatment, amidst applause from the fans.

Nottingham manager Nuno Santo confirmed the player’s injury was serious, but Danilo has returned home.

Danilo wrote on his Instagram account: “Hello guys, I want to tell you that I am fine, thank God, and I am already home.”

“I will be back soon and thank you for all the messages of support,” he added.