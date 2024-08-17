London (dpa)

Nottingham Forest’s Brazilian midfielder Danilo was taken off on a stretcher during the match against Bournemouth, in the opening match of the two teams in the new season of the English Premier League, as it appears that he suffered a serious injury to his left leg.

The Brazilian player was surrounded while receiving treatment, after he fell strangely during a clash with Bournemouth player Antoine Semenyo in the seventh minute of the match.

The referee and Danilo’s teammates immediately called the medical staff after seeing the player’s poor condition. The Brazilian player was taken away on a stretcher after about six minutes of treatment, amidst applause from the fans.