Danilo Rueda has in his hands to change the political cycle in Colombia. The president has lost the initiative. Opponents of his have smelled blood in the confessions of Armando Benedetti, his former campaign manager, about possible irregular financing of his candidacy for the presidency. Petro seems trapped in that narrative that prevents him from moving forward. And Rueda can make a coup this Thursday. The Peace Commissioner has agreed to a ceasefire with the ELN (National Liberation Army of Colombia) that can return the Government to the path of achievements. It has not been easy. The guerrillas, accustomed to the inscrutable times of the jungle, have resisted for months, letting Petro understand that no one, not even the wearer of the presidential sash, rushes them. Rueda, a somewhat elusive interviewee, answers from Havana, Cuba.

Ask. What will the ceasefire be like? National? Regional?

Answer. It will be national. It is the first time that the ELN is preparing for a six-month bilateral cessation. Never before has this been achieved in a peace process with this guerrilla. We are making significant progress.

Q. Does it involve other armed groups?

R. This commitment to peace is comprehensive and aims to be definitive. That is total peace. This is an unprecedented process in the world. He is ambitious, but also realistic. It intends to simultaneously achieve progress with the urban peace processes, with the EMC [Estado Mayor Central]the Second Marquetalia [ambas escisiones disidentes de las FARC], with the Clan del Golfo and with the Self-Defense Forces of Sierra Nevada —all of them groups up in arms. Its center is the voices and stories of thousands of people who continue to suffer various forms of armed violence. And the delegitimization of violence for political and profit reasons.

Q. It gives the feeling that you are a fire extinguisher for the president. He gets you into trouble with the ELN (he recently said that the guerrilla’s raison d’être was drug trafficking, which generated a deep crisis in the negotiations) and you cushion them.

R. It is a mistaken perception: here there are no fires to put out. Our purpose is to put out the fire of the multiple armed violence that has generated so many victims. There are ethical and political decisions that are based on the territories, on the demands of the communities that continue to suffer violence. All this is part of the peace policy. That is our north, that is our day to day, with misunderstood steps, with setbacks, but with the conviction that it is the right thing to do at this time.

Q. Do you ever pray for the peace process?

R. Every day I wake up with the voices of the communities that continue to demand loudly, silently, in letters, in writing, in videos, peace with social and environmental justice. That is what motivates me and gives me the strength to breathe, not give up, reach the dream and fulfill the purpose of this government: the definitive peace.

Q. Who is your interlocutor with Petro now that Laura Sarabia is not here?

R. My interlocutor has always been President Gustavo Petro.

Q. When is the Itagüi roundtable going to start, the peace process with urban gangs?

R. The socio-legal space was installed in the Itagüi prison last Friday. And then in the metropolitan area, in Bello, we had an act with the participation of young people and women who supported its construction. There are signs of hope to achieve an end to urban violence in Medellín and the Aburrá Valley.

Q. The negotiators with the FARC during the Juan Manuel Santos period say that you gave in too much to the ELN. What do you think?

R. I don’t know what they said about this process. We are in dialogue and our delegation, headed by Otty Patiño, amply demonstrates that plurality, inclusion and dialogue generate changes and positive results for the resolution of the armed conflict that our country is suffering.

Q. You had a deal with Ambassador Benedetti when the cycle was held in Caracas. How have you seen his withering output?

R. We had very short dialogues with Dr. Benedetti, always respectful. There is already a new ambassador and a government policy that is taking its course.

Q. The reduction of deforestation in the jungle depends on the goodwill of the EMC, which dominates those territories. Do you find a true will on your part?

R. Petro’s policy is to rebuild the social and forestry state of law. That is peace. It is the priority attention to face the inequalities with which millions of Colombians live. And that were manifested and revealed in the midst of the social outbreak. The EMC’s gestures with respect to environmental issues have been novel and important. But it must be noted that the environmental policies of our Government are absolutely transformative from the perspective of social and environmental justice.

Q. Is there more pressure on you now that there are more problems in the Government? Does Petro need results at a delicate moment?

R. The responsibilities before the country are the same in terms of peace since August 7 of last year [cuando empezaron las conversaciones con el ELN]. Here, the present and future of children and young people and the well-being and beautiful existence of Colombian men and women are at stake. It is a historic opportunity, which we have never had. That means building trust; face the fears that our society lives, sometimes imbued with misinformation. Give that confidence that peace generates prosperity.

Q. Has there been any rapprochement with Segunda Marquetalia and Iván Márquez lately?

R. The process continues in a confidentiality phase. We hope to solve some obstacles to move forward.

Q. What is the state of health of Márquez, the guerrilla who suffered an attack last year and was blinded in one eye?

R. In the last conversation I had with Márquez, I observed him well, lucid, with a very coherent and consistent reading of reality.

