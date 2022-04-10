He lost positions at the start, then recovered and won his first success: a happy debut with Ducati for Petrucci, the first to win in MotoGP, Dakar and Sbk USA. “Motoamerica is difficult because you ride in the style of a saloon fight, but what emotions!”

From our correspondent Paolo Ianieri – austin (usa)

Good first! Danilo Petrucci makes his debut in MotoAmerica and does so by taking his first victory in the stars and stripes championship reserved for Superbikes on the Warhorse team’s Ducati Panigale V4. A race that Petrux dominated, after a slow start (“I don’t think I’ve ever gained a starting position in my life and I have continued the tradition”, he jokes) in which he also risked crashing at the first corner. “I’m not used to these tires yet, but at that moment I thought that if I crashed I would have to take the rear exit of the circuit and go away.” Having found the pace, in three laps Petrux recovered as many positions, and once he bypassed Matthew Scholtz’s Yamaha he took the advantage that he managed to the end. “The track is the only thing I knew, and it was a massive help, also because I’m not trained, after a few laps my back was a block of wood. The next races will be more difficult, also because not only I don’t know the tracks, but I don’t even know where they are ”. See also Cabal and Farah, out of the ATP 500 in Rio de Janeiro

petrucci and … golf – The MotoGP adventure ended at the end of November in Valencia (“I really don’t miss it at all, I have more fun watching it”), Petrucci made his debut at the Dakar with the KTM in January, also winning a stage, before returning to the orbit Ducati with the Warhorse team based in Pennsylvania. “The owner of the team also has a casino in Pocono, and they put me to live there, luckily I have a lot of vices but not that of cards, I don’t even know how to play deck-steal. But I have an infinite golf course right in front of the window, I’ll have to learn ”.

sbk uses “saloon style” – To congratulate Danilo, yesterday the whole paddock. “This is one of the best victories of my life not so much for the race itself, but because under the podium there were all the guys from the teams I raced with. Having left a mark on people is the thing that makes me happiest of everything. Then, the thrill of winning is always the same, but I’m happy even if I win the regional cross race or the challenge with friends ”. Today, after the Moto3 race, Petrucci will be back on track for the second round, then off to Oklahoma (“But where is he?”) For one of the many tests to discover the tracks he will face. “They drive very cowboy here, very saloon brawl, it’s going to be fun.” See also Dakar 2022 | Eugenio Amos must also give up due to Covid