Iervolino ready to sell Espresso

A new, further transformation is expected in the ownership structure of the weekly L'Espresso, founded by Eugenio Scalfari. The current largest shareholder with 51%, Danilo Iervolino's BFC Media (also known as president of Salernitana and founder of UniPegaso, subsequently sold to the CVC fund), seems to be ready to hand over the baton to the minority shareholder, the oilman nolano Donato Ammaturo, owner of 49% through Alga srl, as reported by the newspaper. The transition should take place through a reserved capital increase which will be approved during the extraordinary meeting called in the second half of this week, presumably Thursday 14 December. It is estimated that the amount of the recapitalization will be several million euros. The current director Alessandro Mauro Rossi will remain at the helm of the newspaper.



However, a radical change in governance is expected, with the appointment of new board members at L'Espresso Media srl, representatives of Ludoil, Ammaturo's holding company. Currently, Ludoil is represented by the general director Rodolfo Errore and the councilor Giulia Ammaturo. The weekly publisher is currently chaired by Denis Masetti and led by CEO Elio Pariota. Ludoil entered the shareholding structure of L'Espresso last May when Bfc Media (of which Iervolino holds 80%) renounced its pre-emption rights on 49% of the shares held by Idi srl (100% Iervolino), selling both the shares for approximately 2.7 million which boasts a credit of 3.3 million towards the company L'Espresso as a loan. Iervolino's group had acquired L'Espresso from Gedi, the subsidiary of John Elkann's Exor which publishes Repubblica and Stampain 2022 for around 4.5 million euros and until last September it had maintained the Sunday pairing with Repubblica.

The lockup on Iervolino shares will expire on May 31, 2024, but a capital increase is not incompatible with the restriction. In the 2024 press kit intended for advertising investors, L'Espresso declares over 53,500 subscribers and a readership of over 1.1 million weekly readers. L'Espresso's balance sheet reports revenues of 5.1 million euros and a net loss of 2.1 million. The entry of the weekly magazine into Bfc Media was reflected in the 2022 accounts. Despite a 27.5% increase in consolidated turnover to 20.5 million eurosor, the gross operating margin became negative by 157 thousand euros (+2.6 million euros in 2021), recording a loss of 151 thousand euros (profit of 259 thousand euros). With this transition, BFC Media will be able to focus on its media system which includes Forbes and BlueRating titles. Ludoil, an oil group with a turnover of over one billion euros, is headquartered in Milan, in Piazza Cordusio.

In 2014, the company acquired the Sensi family of Italpetroli deposits in Civitavecchia and Vibo Valentia from Unicredit's assets. Between 2018 and 2020, it acquired the Jet Fuel depot in Civitavecchia and the connecting pipeline for the distribution of fuel to Rome's airports from Eni. The entry into Espresso was justified by the desire to “contribute to the growth of the weekly while respecting a tradition of a newspaper oriented towards coherent and objective journalism”.

