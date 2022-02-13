The bianconeri equalized Malinovskyi’s goal in the 92nd minute and set the result at 1-1, at the end of an intense match full of opportunities. Hateboer hits the crossbar

Juve’s streak of useful results in the league is extended to 11 matches, thanks to a timed header by Danilo who responds to Malinovskyi and fixes the result at 1-1. Juve thus remains fourth, they do not recover points on the three leading players but keep Gasparini’s team at a distance, but they must recover a match.

Intensity – Out of the injured Zapata and Palomino and the suspended Musso, Gasperini surprises by choosing Hateboer and Koopmeiners behind the Muriel-Boga couple, with Pessina and Malinovskyi initially on the bench. Allegri responds by avoiding the Swiss “derby”, with Zakaria among the reserves and Locatelli in the field between McKennie and Rabiot. In front of the heavy trident Morata, Vlahovic and Dybala. The match starts at a slow pace, with a contracted Atalanta and a more casual but not very precise Juve under the net. The first two occasions are for the Serbian striker who after 3 minutes calls Sportiello to a deviation for a corner and at 12 ‘with his head just misses the target. Shortly after, it’s up to Dybala to miss his aim with a left-footed shot from an excellent position, while Sportiello again says no to Vlahovic freed from a heel strike by Morata. In short, there is a lot of Juve and a Gasperini furious with him. See also Gasp: "Against Inzaghi 0-0, how strange. We did something more than Inter."

Return to Atalantino – Then Atalanta makes a move and finds two conclusions in six minutes: first De Roon sends high, then Szczesny comes out empty on Koopmeiners. There is also a contact between the two, but Mariani gives the advantage and the Bergamo players come close to scoring with Muriel: Bonucci deflects for a corner with an empty net. The Var confirms, you can proceed. Atalanta is still advancing, closing the first half in crescendo: twice De Ligt is decisive on Boga. And Danilo gets a yellow card, which for him means disqualification for the next match, the derby scheduled for Friday evening.

Second half – After an intense first half in which only the goal was missed, the recovery is even more tedious and rough: in the opening Szczesny overtakes De Roon, then Juve moves from the Atalantine trocar up and in sequence: Morata sends high, Dybala in the small area he earns a corner, Sportiello says no to Vlahovic, Rabiot touches the post. As in the first half, when the Juventus advantage is in the air, the home side’s recovery arrives, with Koopmeiners extending with a fraction of delay on the assist of Boga and Djimsti who heads just wide. Juve misses the final choice on a couple of occasions and is punished in the 76th minute: free-kick, touch by Freuler and a great left by Malinovskyi which translates into 1-0, sixth goal in the league for the attacker and third personal against Juve, Cuadrado and Kean enter, but Atalanta is close to doubling with Hateboer hitting the crossbar. All finished? No, because Juve with seven lives reappeared at minute 92: corner by Dybala and Danilo with a header beats Sportiello, returning to scoring after an abundant year. And Juve avoids a defeat that would have been heavy in the Champions League race. See also Milan, accelerated with Lilla for Botman. But Newcastle are lurking

February 13, 2022 (change February 13, 2022 | 23:05)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Danilo #goal #Juve #catches #Atalanta #time #remains #fourth