Businessman lives in an apartment in the Jardim Paulista neighborhood; 2 cell phones and 10 watches were taken

The entrepreneur Danilo Farobrother of the presenter Rodrigo Farowas robbed inside his apartment in São Paulo on Friday afternoon (19.Jul.2024). An employee and he were taken hostage. No one was injured.

The influencer lives in the Jardim Paulista neighborhood, in the capital’s upscale region. The robbers took 2 cell phones and 10 wristwatches. On social media, Danilo Faro said that they entered “quietly” in the condominium, with authorization from the concierge.

They reportedly stayed on the stairs and waited for the employee to open the door. She was held hostage along with the businessman. The action, according to him, lasted approximately 30 minutes. The robbers left Danilo’s computer, so he informed his family and the police about the robbery.

According to the SSP-SP (São Paulo Public Security Secretariat), the police responded to the incident and it was registered as a robbery by the 78th DP (Police District), located in Jardins.

“Now we just have to wait for the results of the investigation, trust the police’s work and move forward. Of course, there is sadness because of some of the property that was taken, much more for its sentimental value than its material value.”he said on social media.

Here is the full report:

“I don’t know if everyone knows, but yesterday, Friday, July 19th, my collaborator Maria and I were victims of a robbery inside my apartment in São Paulo.

“The two individuals managed to pass through the condominium’s entrance without any problems, with the aim of entering my apartment, as no other apartment in the building was invaded.

“They waited on the stairs until Maria opened the door to do something and it was at that moment that she was held up with a gun to her head and forced to take the individuals to my room where I was getting ready to leave for another trip.

“From then on, you can imagine the moments of panic we experienced. They spent about 30 minutes inside my apartment looking for material goods such as jewelry, watches and money. The bandits did not hurt us physically, but they were extremely agitated and made many verbal threats in addition to pointing guns at us the whole time.

“I, impressively, managed to stay calm the whole time and reassure Maria who was very nervous. I cooperated with the bandits because I wanted to get away from that as quickly as possible.

“I was worried because Stephan [seu namorado] was arriving home and if he had gone up and started ringing the apartment bell, this episode could have had a different ending. The bandits could have been scared by the bell and fired the gun, they could have opened the door and taken him hostage, in short, it could have been very complicated.

“I managed to warn the bandits that there was someone on the way and that this could disrupt their plans and this made them leave faster. They tied us by the wrists and feet and locked us inside the room.

“Minutes after they had left, Maria very carefully managed to free one of her hands, get a pair of scissors from the drawer and free us from the restraints.

“I noticed that they hadn’t taken my computer and so I was able to connect and ask for help via WhatsApp.

“Stephan called the police and they were quickly inside the apartment and had surrounded the entire condominium.

“We were free and alive despite being very scared by everything we had experienced.

“First of all, I want to thank God and Our Lady for having been with me and Mary the whole time, protecting and supporting us.

“I would like to thank the police officers (all of them) who were very quick and extremely attentive.

“I would like to thank my family and friends who were with me and the countless messages of affection and concern that I received and unfortunately I have not yet had time to respond to each one.

“Now we just have to wait for the results of the investigation, trust the police and move forward. Of course, there is sadness because of some of the belongings that were taken, much more for their sentimental value than their material value, but my life and that of my dear Maria are much, much more important than anything! We work, we run and little by little we recover everything.”