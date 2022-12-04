Died this Sunday, 4, the lawyer Danilo Doneda, one of the main names in the promotion of privacy and protection of personal data in Brazil, at the age of 52. The lawyer actively participated in discussions on the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet, approved in 2015, and was a member of the board responsible for guiding the National Data Protection Agency (ANPD), the Brazilian authority in regulating data protection in the country.

Bachelor of Law from the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR), Master and Doctor of Law from the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj), Doneda has been part of the personal data and digital security scenario in Brazil since the 1990s. He actively participates in discussions on the subject and has become one of the greatest voices in the country in defense of privacy and digital security laws.

“Danilo realized very early on that the protection of personal data was an issue that deserved greater attention in Brazil”, says Carlos Affonso Souza, director of the Institute of Technology and Society of Rio de Janeiro (ITS-Rio), a friend of Doneda. “Without Danilo, Brazil would not be where it is in terms of data protection. This is a case where one person’s life’s work turns into very concrete fruits in the lives of everyone else.”

Doneda leaves his wife, Luciana, children Dora, Adriano and Eleonora, mother, Marilene, and sister, Daniele. The cause of death has not been revealed by the family.

privacy promotion

Doneda helped draft the General Data Protection Law in the sectors of public security and criminal investigation. His performance in the Chamber of Deputies also earned the lawyer invitations to join other bodies related to the subject, including the National Council for Data Protection and Privacy, of the Chamber of Deputies. The body is responsible for producing reports on data privacy and for guiding the actions of public bodies in the area.

In addition, it contributed to the discussion of subjects such as the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet, fake news and social networks. “He has worked on a wide range of subjects in the field of law and digital technology, but he has mainly a captive place as a pioneer of personal data protection in Brazil”, recalls Paulo Rená, professor of Law at the University Center of Brasília (UniCEUB) . “Years before the European Regulation, he already defended the importance of this agenda with an eye on Brazilian interests in the context of Mercosur”.

Doneda has also been a visiting scholar in Rome and Camerino, Italy, and at the Max Planck Institute for Comparative and International Private Law, in Hamburg, Germany. He was also a professor at the Faculty of Law of the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ), Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) and Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV).