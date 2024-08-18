The Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, expresses satisfaction with the decision taken by the competent judicial and governmental authorities of the United Arab Emirates

The Roman entrepreneur Daniel Coppolasentenced in 2022 to seven years in prison, was extradited to Italy and boarded a flight from Abu Dhabi this morning. The Minister of Justice, Charles Nordioexpresses satisfaction with the decision taken by the competent judicial and governmental authorities of the United Arab Emirates. “I would like to express my gratitude to Minister Al Nuaimi – said Nordio – this positive development in judicial cooperation with the United Arab Emirates shows that for us there can be no impunity for those who commit crimes in Italy and seek refuge abroad”.

The decision – the Ministry of Justice announced – was taken after intense legal and diplomatic activities in recent months, following the visit of Minister Nordio to Abu Dhabi last February: in the talks at the time with the Emirati justice minister, Mohammed Al-Noaimithe Minister of Justice had raised the various Italian extradition requests still pending, including that relating to the judicial case of Danilo Coppola. “I would like to express my gratitude to Minister Al Nuaimi – Nordio declared – for the intense collaboration that we have developed within the framework of the bilateral extradition treaty: in the next few days I will speak to him to thank him personally”.