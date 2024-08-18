The Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, “expresses satisfaction for theDanilo Coppola, who boarded a flight from Abu Dhabi this morning, has been extradited to Italyfollowing the decision taken by the competent judicial and governmental authorities of the United Arab Emirates”.

The decision, it is explained, “was taken after intense legal and diplomatic activities in recent months, following Minister Nordio’s visit to Abu Dhabi last February: in the talks at the time with the Emirati Minister of Justice, Mohammed Al Nuaimi, the Keeper of the Seals had raised the various Italian extradition requests still pending, including that relating to the judicial case of Danilo Coppola, the Roman entrepreneur sentenced in 2022 to seven years in prison” for bankruptcy.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Minister Al Nuaimi – Minister Nordio stated – for the intense collaboration that we have developed within the framework of the bilateral extradition treaty: in the next few days I will speak to him to thank him personally. This positive development in judicial cooperation with the United Arab Emirates shows that for us there can be no impunity for those who commit crimes in Italy and seek refuge abroad”.