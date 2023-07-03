Several weeks after the soap opera heartthrob Mexican women, Danilo Carrera, will officially retire from television, it seems that he is entering a new profession where he has already conquered several hearts.

The protagonist of ‘invincible love‘, he shared with his millions of followers on social networks a couple of Photographs about what is coming, where he appears only wearing black jeans, a cross necklace and a glass of whiskey.

Danilo Carrera was doing a promotion for his next project, the film ‘Only in CDMX‘, where the handsome 34-year-old actor will show off his great skills as a director, producerwriter and protagonist.

“Deep down he will be anything but lonely. Hiding from the coldness of his own heart in the flames of a hell he created. As he searches for a spark to light up his universe for an instant, he will plunge into the darkness of his mind,” he wrote. .

It is important to note that Danilo said goodbye to his career in soap operas due to his move to the United States to care for his mother who is facing a battle against the cancer.

“The most important thing in my life right now is spending time with my family, spending time with my mother. There have been 9 projects in 7 years and even though I retired for a year, it has been one after another after another after another and the truth is that It is time, not only to give myself a break but also because of the situation my family is in right now.”

