Danilo Carrera 34-year-old, finally turned the page and withdrew from the world of soap operas, proof of this was the story he shared on his Instagram stories, where he said goodbye to Televisa, thanking him for the great support that the company gave him. television.

If you take a look at his account, his social networks, you will see that Danilo Carrera He already started his journey back homeWell, as some already know, his mother fell ill with cancer, which is why the Ecuadorian actor decided to leave everything to be with her.

With this photo Danilo Carrera says goodbye to Televisa/Instagram

“What a trip! What an adventure!! What a conquest!!! It may be a long time without seeing each other and we will miss each other a lot, stories will also be invented about me, even so I can promise you one thing and only one thing, that when I return , I’ll be better,” wrote the actor.

Just over seven years old, it was the time that the actor was working on several soap operas where he started as a secondary actor until he became the star, making him one of the most popular faces on the small screen, where he stood out for his great talent.

“The most important thing is the family and if you want to be by your mother’s side, a standing ovation Excellent actor and excellent son, a lot of strength dear”, “Many blessings for you and your mommy, God bless you, enjoy it a lot, ala Pamper her… Kisses we are waiting for you”, “Enjoy this time with your family, be happy and take care of your mother, we will be waiting for you when you return”, the networks write when they see the goodbye of the artist who has already left Mexico.