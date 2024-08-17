

London (dpa)

Nottingham Forest’s Brazilian midfielder Danilo suffered a fracture in his left ankle during the match against Bournemouth, in the opening match of the two teams in the new season of the English Premier League.

The Brazilian player was surrounded while receiving treatment, after he fell strangely during a clash with Bournemouth player Antoine Semenyo, in the seventh minute of the match.

The referee and Danilo’s teammates immediately called the medical staff after seeing the player’s poor condition. The Brazilian player was taken away on a stretcher after about six minutes of treatment, amidst applause from the fans.

“We just received the doctor’s report, there are still some tests to be done, but he has a fracture in his ankle,” Nottingham manager Nuno Espirito Santo said after the match.

“The injury is serious, we will check on him not only on the pitch, he is a great boy,” he added.

“I think he will leave the hospital, and his condition will be evaluated tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow, it is serious, but the good news is that his condition is stable, he is talking and conscious, so he just needs some time,” he explained.

#Danilo. #Broken #ankle