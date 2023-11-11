Danilo Astori in 2013, during his time as vice president of Uruguay. Iván Franco ((EPA) EFE)

Danilo Astori, one of the most important leaders of the Uruguayan left, died this Friday in Montevideo, at the age of 83. Astori was a prominent economist, senator, Minister of Economy and vice president. His figure, respected by coreligionists and political adversaries, represented like few others the moderation and dialogue character that usually prevails in Uruguayan politics. He had been away from public life for more than two years, suffering from a respiratory infection, among other ailments.

“A colleague is gone, a value is gone from the country and a piece of ourselves is gone,” said the former president, José Mujica, barely aware of Astori’s death. Both headed the second government of the left in Uruguay, between 2010 and 2015, forming a tandem that left endless political anecdotes. The well-known ease of President Mujica used to be tempered by the academic rigor of Vice President Astori. “I had many differences, but thank goodness I was,” added the 88-year-old Uruguayan politician.

Born in Montevideo and a fan of the National Football Club, Astori studied at the Faculty of Economic Sciences of the University of the Republic. He graduated as a Public Accountant and Economist in 1963 and developed a profuse academic activity at that university. He was a researcher and professor, until, in 1972, he became, at the age of 32, the youngest Dean in the history of that Faculty. He held that position until the government of the civil-military dictatorship (1973-1985) intervened in the University. Once democracy was recovered in 1985, Astori returned to serve as Dean until 1989.

In party politics, Astori participated in the founding of the left-wing Frente Amplio coalition in 1971 and was a close collaborator of Líber Seregni (1916-2004), the main reference of that political force. In 1994 he created the Uruguay Assembly space accompanied by activists from different ideological sectors. He was a senator of the Republic in different periods since 1990; He headed the Ministry of Economy during the first left-wing government between 2005 and 2008; he was vice president between 2010 and 2015; He served again as head of the economic portfolio in the third Frente-Amplista administration in the period 2015 to 2020.

“Pain will not lead me to stop being a political actor,” Astori said in his letter of resignation from his seat in the Senate, in December of last year. Professor José Carlos Mahía took his place, describing him as a cultured man, with a fine sense of humor, great capacity for observation and memory. “In the Broad Front governments he designed an economic policy that was absolutely alternative to previous models, in terms of growth with redistribution of wealth,” Mahía tells EL PAIS.

Under Astori’s leadership, Mahía points out, Uruguay gained social justice, stability and international prestige. “Danilo prioritized the country’s interests over partisan or personal interests. “He raised values ​​such as altruism and intellectual honesty, dedicating his life to public service with great rigor and work capacity,” he adds. Mahía points out that Astori “was part of the construction of a modern left” and assures that in that sense “he was encouraged to question himself,” observing and studying reality “in depth” to transform it.

In dialogue with the press, former president Julio M. Sanguinetti (1985-1990 and 1995-2000) described Astori as “an extraordinarily relevant figure.” “Looked at from my social democratic, liberal-progressive perspective, I see Danilo as a central figure in what I consider the modernization of the Uruguayan left. That is, the development of compatibility between the market economy, social ideas and the welfare state that we have tried to build,” said the 87-year-old former president, current secretary of the Colorado Party (center-right).

President Luis Lacalle Pou, for his part, also expressed himself on the social network X: “Danilo Astori was a protagonist of national politics for many years. Sometimes we agree, almost always we disagree. How important it is to have political adversaries that one respects.”

Astori will be laid to rest starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday in the Hall of the Lost Steps of the Legislative Palace of Montevideo.

