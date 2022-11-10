Danilo Arlenghi died, he called himself a “gourmet by vocation”

This morning has gone outat the age of 66 the President of the Marketing Club Danilo Arlenghi. Expert in Communication and Marketing, organizer, he was also moderator and speaker of events and editor. Skilled speaker And qualified popularizer he is often invited as a speaker or moderator at conferences, congresses, round tables and conferences or as a testimonial in university courses, and as a lecturer in post-graduate and corporate courses in Strategic and Operational Marketing, Unconventional Marketing, Public Relations, Media Relations and Press office. He defines himself “gastronome by vocation, antiquarian for passion, humorist by inclination, marketing expert by training, communicator, speaker, conductor and event organizer by mission “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

