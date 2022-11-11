Danilo, Verona-Juventus: penalty or not penalty for touch of hand? Social irony: here are Danilo and Shiro

There Juventus wins al Bentegodi thanks to a network of Moise Kean but the Verona he is furious at the possible rigor not granted after that Danilo in the box in the 77th minute he took the ball from his hand after a close shot by Dawidowicz. L’referee Di Bello of Brindisi felt that there were no extremes of rigor and the Var did not call the race director to review the episode. Sui social it’s rain of memes and ironies: first of all here “Danilo and Shiro“with reference to Mila and Shiro to the cartoon of the 80s about volleyball.

Danilo, the hands in Verona-Juventus: the funny post of the own goals







Danilo mani: Verona anger for the possible penalty against Juventus

Verona, on the other hand, shared a tweet by publishing the still image of Danilo’s hand ball, without any further comment. Coach Bocchetti’s words are also harsh: “There was a hand ball in the area and I don’t know why they didn’t give us the penalty, they are damaging us. a bit like that. In Monza a maximum yellow foul left us in ten almost immediately, with Juve a sensational hand in the area and … nothing. Then two players go with both legs high, Di Bello whistles a penalty and the Var He takes it away from us. But that we are the laughing stock of everyone here? I was a defender for a lifetime and they always taught me to keep my hands behind. Here, on the other hand, one is a goalkeeper and it is not a penalty. You tell me: Danilo has a wide arm , increases the body volume … Talk to the referees? No need, as they always turn it the way they want “



Danilo penalty in Verona-Juventus? The slow motion of Marelli: “Touch of hand not punishable”

«The arm is very wide but here there is an unexpected case of the unexpected ball, that is, kicked from a few meters by a Verona player. In the regulation there is a specific part on this topic. In the regulation there is a part on this case when the ball is kicked by an attacker or a defender, directly on a player, or on the arm of a player who is in a suitable position and is making the movement of resting on the ground, for which it is not punishable, the words of the former referee Luca Marelli to Dazn.

